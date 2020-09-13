A third of people in Kosovo believes Covid-19 is a hoax - poll

Recent poll shows that a third of the population in Kosovo doesn't believe the coronavirus pandemic is real‚ making Kosovo one of the most coronavirus sceptical countries in the world.