Human trials for Covid-19 vaccine resume

Phase three of human trials for a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca resumes after being temporarily halted last week when a participant became ill. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx Mask Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16gn Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 #AstraZeneca #Covid19 #Vaccine