The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, is facing increasing protests at home against his long running rule. On Monday he left for the Black Sea port of Sochi for talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Many see their meeting as crucial as to whether or not Lukashenko can survive the calls for him to go. Putin's response was a billion dollar loan to Belarus, and the comment 'a friend is in trouble'. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood, has this report. Belarus Riots 👉 http://trt.world/16zj #belarus #putinbelarus #lukashenkoputin
September 14, 2020
