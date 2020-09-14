BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
TikTok reaches deal with Oracle to save US operations | Money Talks
Video sharing app TikTok is the first Chinese-owned social media platform to make it big in the US. But it's been caught in the crossfire of the worsening trade war between Washington and Beijing. The firm's now found an American ally that could help protect the gains it's made in the lucrative US market. As Paolo Montecillo reports, TikTok still needs to overcome a significant amount of government scepticism. For more, we spoke to Pierluigi Paganini. He's a cyber-security analyst who joined us from Rome. #TikTok #Oracle #USregulators
TikTok reaches deal with Oracle to save US operations | Money Talks
September 14, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us