European football clubs may lose $4.3B due to COVID-19 restrictions | Money Talks
Europe's football season is kicking off without the usual fanfare. Most teams are playing in empty stadiums because of social distancing requirements. But that's hurting revenues. And the financial impact could be too much to bear for some teams. For more on this, Kieran Maguire joins me live from Manchester. He's a sports finance specialist at the University of Liverpool. #EuropeanFootbal #Covid19restrictions #BroadcastRights
European football clubs may lose $4.3B due to COVID-19 restrictions | Money Talks
September 14, 2020
