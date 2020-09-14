September 14, 2020
Kenyan school turns to farming as pandemic affects income | Money Talks
Kenya's decision to close schools until January, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has left many of its private schools struggling. Thousands of teachers have either lost their jobs or been put on unpaid leave. Adesewa Josh tells us about the owner of one of these schools, who's found a different way to make money from his classrooms. #Kenya #Pandemic #Farming
