Yoshihide Suga elected as leader of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party | Money Talks
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has elected its new leader, and the country's new prime minister, following the sudden resignation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga will step into Abe's shoes on Wednesday. And as Mayu Yoshida reports from Tokyo, it's unlikely his appointment will result in any major changes, including to Abe's ambitious economic agenda. For more on this, we were joined by John Nilsson-Wright. He's a senior lecturer of Japanese Politics at the University of Cambridge. He's also a senior research fellow for Northeast Asia at Chatham House. #YoshihideSuga #LiberalDemocraticParty #JapanEconomy JAPAN, YOSHIHIDE SUGA, LIBERAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY, PRIME MINISTER, SHINZO ABE, MAYU YOSHIDA, TOKYO, JAPAN ECONOMY, ABENOMICS, JOHN NILSSON-WRIGHT, UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE, CHATHAM HOUSE
September 14, 2020
