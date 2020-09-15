WORLD
Bahrain and UAE to sign deal with Israel in Washington
On Friday, Bahrain announced it will follow the United Arab Emirates in normalising ties with Israel. The delegates of the three countries are now in Washington to sign the deal. But as our correspondent Mustafa Fatih Yavuz tells us, the history of diplomacy between Israel and the Gulf may go back a lot further, than recent developments may suggest. UAE-Israel Deal 👉 http://trt.world/1q52 Middle East Peace Plan 👉 http://trt.world/16gt Palestine-Israel Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/13k1 #Bahrain #UAE #Israel
September 15, 2020
