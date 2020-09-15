Netanyahu showed Trump ‘crudely fabricated’ video to vilify Palestinian leader

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu presented Donald Trump with a fabricated video showing Mahmoud Abbas calling for the murder of children. He reportedly did it in order to "counter any pro-Palestinian sentiments that were surfacing."