Rising COVID-19 cases hurt global oil demand outlook | Money Talks

Rising COVID-19 cases in many countries and trade tensions between some of the world's largest economies are expected to continue bearing down on global oil demand this year, according to the International Energy Agency. That could push down fuel prices that have already dropped by more than 40-percent this year. It could also derail efforts to revive the economies of oil exporting countries. Mobin Nasir reports. Neil Atkinson is the Head of Oil Industry and Markets Division at the International Energy Agency. He spoke to us from Paris. #Covid19 #globaloildemand #InternationalEnergyAgency