UK's jobless rate rises for the first time since pandemic | Money Talks
British MPs are divided on a controversial Brexit bill that could harm trade talks with the EU. The bill would give the UK powers to change aspects of its withdrawal agreement with the EU. It comes as the country records a 4.1% rise in the unemployment, its highest level in two years, according to new figures.While they are rising, experts say the numbers do not illustrate the full economic impact of COVID-19, as the UK government's furlough scheme is currently keeping numbers down. But with that scheme due to end in October, the situation could get much worse. Oliver Regan has more. For more on this, Patrick Minford joined us from Cardiff. He's a Professor of Economics at Cardiff University. #UKunemployment #Pandemic #BrexitNegotiations
September 15, 2020
