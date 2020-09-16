September 16, 2020
US House panel says Boeing hid design flaws in 737 MAX jets
Shares in Boeing have dipped after a damning US investigation found the American planemaker hid design flaws in its 737 Max jet from both pilots and regulators as it raced to have the aircraft certified. Jameel Ahmad is the Director of Investment Strategy at NAGA, and he weighs in on the market reaction. #Boeing #USlawmakers'panel #737MAX8jets
