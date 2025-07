UAE, Bahrain deals with Israel make no mention of Palestinian state

No mention of a Palestinian state, “two states” or even a settlement freeze. The UAE and Bahrain have completely sidelined Palestinian rights in their agreements with Israel. UAE-Israel Deal 👉 http://trt.world/1q52 Palestine: Nakba Day 🇵🇸 👉 http://trt.world/1q46 #Israel #UAE #Bahrain