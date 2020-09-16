UN report sheds light on ‘unimaginable atrocities’ across Syria in 2020

UN Report says Bashar al-Assad's regime has 'continued to perpetuate crimes against humanity' including forced disappearances, sexual violence and death in custody across Syria in the first half of 2020. Hanny Megally, Commissioner for UN Syria Commission of Inquiry and co-author of the report explains. #Syria #UNReport #BasharalAssad'sregime