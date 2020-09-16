US House committee says Boeing, FAA covered up issues | Money Talks

US lawmakers say Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration are to blame for two crashes that killed 346 people in 2018 and 2019. In a damning report, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said there was a profit-driven "culture of concealment" at Boeing and that regulators were complicit. As Paolo Montecillo reports, it made potentially deadly issues impossible to address. For more, we spoke to aviation analyst Alex Macheras, who joined us from Doha. #Boeing #FederalAviationAdministration #737MAX