Indian MP tests positive after claiming mud baths provided Covid-19 immunity

Indian MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria claimed in a viral video that mud baths and blowing on conch shells provide immunity against Covid-19. Now, he has tested positive for the virus. Coronavirus in India 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13f8 Coronavirus & WHO 👉http://trt.world/13kc #Covid19 #India #BJP