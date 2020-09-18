September 18, 2020
Between Empires, Beyond Borders the War and Armistice Years Through the Eyes of the Kope Family
Wars are told by journalists, politicians, and historians. But one man's drawings are giving us an insight into the great war that destroyed the Ottoman Empire. They are on exhibit at Istanbul's Salt Beyoglu Gallery. Nursena Tuter got a sneak peek. #KopeFamily #Exhibition #Istanbul
