Harry & Meghan’s $100m Netflix deal as Brits worry about jobs...
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have signed a 100m+ dollar deal with Netflix to make programmes that 'inform and give hope' It seems like their decision at the beginning of the year to ditch their royal duties is really paying dividends. Meanwhile the UK’s going through tough times, the ordinary Brits they left behind are dealing with the coronavirus, deaths in care homes, soaring unemployment,… but hey, at least they can look back to 2018 when they paid 43 million dollars for Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Are the Sussexes abusing their Royal connections? Should they really be partnering with a company that’s accused of exploiting young children? And what does the Queen really make of all this?
September 17, 2020
