Trump contradicts top health officials on vaccine readiness | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump has openly contradicted one of the US government's top health experts. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a Senate panel that a COVID-19 vaccine would likely only be widely available by the middle of next year. But Trump dismissed his statement, accusing him of making a mistake and being confused. Shamim Chowdhury has more. #DonaldTrump #Vaccine #CentersForDiseaseControl