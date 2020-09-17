WORLD
Refugees relocated to new site after Moria camp fire
Police have launched an operation to relocate thousands of refugees who have been sleeping on the streets for over a week since the Moria camp was destroyed by fire. Some refugees are reluctant to move to a new camp that's been built, because of concern over poor conditions. And in Brussels, members of the European Parliament debated the next steps for the Greek island that continues to host the largest refugee camp in Europe. Mehmet Solmaz has more. Refugee Crisis 👉 http://trt.world/1qw8 The War in Syria - Updates 👉 http://trt.world/1qw7 #Lesvos #greecerefugees #refugeesingreece
September 17, 2020
