September 18, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Greek police relocate refugees to new site after Moria camp fire
Humanitarian affairs and communications officer for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Georgia Trismpioti discusses Greek police launching an operation to relocate thousands of refugees who have been sleeping on the streets since the Moria camp was destroyed by fire more than a week ago. #Greece #refugees #KaraTepecamp
