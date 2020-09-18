September 18, 2020
US President Donald Trump calls for ‘patriotic education’
Democratic Strategist and Lecturer at the University of Maryland in the African America studies department Jason Nichols weighs in on President Donald Trump accusing schools of teaching students "hateful lies about this country’', saying he would be taking steps to "restore patriotic education’. #DonaldTrump #patrioticeducation #antiracismteachings
