WORLD
Has the EU Failed Refugees Under Its Care?
The Greek island of #Lesvos, once a vacation paradise, has turned into hell on earth. There are now 12,500 people without shelter after a fire devastated #Moria refugee camp, according to Amnesty International. #Refugees are asking for help to get to other parts of Europe but Greece has shut its borders, in direct contradiction with the values the EU was built on. So, how did we get here? We examine Greece's double standards on human rights.​ Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
September 19, 2020
