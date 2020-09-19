Nigerian business owners lament high cost of fuel and electricity

In Nigeria, business owners are struggling with the high cost of electricity. Africa's largest producer of crude oil recently raised the prices of diesel, often used in powering generators during outages. For some, it could mean the end of business. Adesewa Josh has more.