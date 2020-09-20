WORLD
1 MIN READ
Educational TV shows keep millions of African kids learning
In Africa, a Sesame Street-like educational programme is keeping millions of kids busy, and as Adesewa Josh reports, many parents are relieved. Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from Africa 👉http://trt.world/1tyq Latest news from Senegal 👉 http://trt.world/Senegal Latest news from Somalia 👉 http://trt.world/Somalia #Ubongo #SesameStreet #TVEducation
Educational TV shows keep millions of African kids learning
September 20, 2020
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us