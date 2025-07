German police officers suspended for sharing neo-Nazi posts

29 police officers in Germany have been suspended for sharing pictures of Adolf Hitler and depictions of refugees in gas chambers. Germany Far-Right Terror 🇩🇪 👉 http://trt.world/138z Far Right Politics 👉 http://trt.world/1qsm Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw #Germany #Hitler #racism