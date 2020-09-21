Families of missing Iraqis demand government action

Families of missing people in #Iraq are demanding the government to find their loved ones who were #disappeared during the liberation of #Mosul in 2017. The Fight for Mosul 👉 http://trt.world/1qwg TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j