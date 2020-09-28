WORLD
New measures introduced in Europe as cases increase
UK recorded one of the worst coronavirus deaths rates in Europe. Government scientists are now warning that a second wave is on its way and could mean 50,000 new cases a day by mid-October if nothing is done. They say it could lead to over 200 daily deaths by the following month. PM Boris Johnson is expected to respond with a tightening of restrictions. And several other European countries have also announced measures aimed at stemming a second wave of coronavirus cases. TRT World's Sarah Morice reports. #ukcoronavirus #europecoronavirus #coronavirusmeasures
September 28, 2020
