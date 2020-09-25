September 25, 2020
Flooded farms and currency ban threatens Nigeria's food security | Money Talks
Nigerian farmers are concerned heavy floods and a ban on foreign exchange for rice and maize imports could push the country into a severe food crisis. Last month, many farms were destroyed during heavy rains. The results are smaller-than-expected harvests and a sharp rise in food prices. Adesewa Josh has more. #Nigeria #Farms #FoodSecurity
