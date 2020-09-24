The Emmy Awards | Seven's 25th Anniversary | The Booker Prize Shortlist

On this episode of Showcase; The Emmy Awards 00:32 Jennifer Maas, TV Reporter at TheWrap​ 03:29 Decadence and Dark Dreams: Belgian Symbolism 09:24 Diversity in This Year's Booker Prize Shortlist 13:05 Fiammetta Rocco, Culture Correspondent at The Economist 13:34 Movie Almanac: Seven's 25th Anniversary 20:48 #EmmyAwards #TheBookerPrize #Seven