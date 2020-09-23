September 23, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Maritime borders: Two cases that back Turkey's stance in the Aegean Sea
Greece wants to set its exclusive economic zone based on its tiny islands in the Aegean Sea, but these claims may not be legal. Here are two cases where the islands were disregarded when drawing maritime borders. Turkey-Greece Mediterranean Dispute 👉 http://trt.world/17m8 #MaritimeDisputes #Islands #TurkeyGreece
Maritime borders: Two cases that back Turkey's stance in the Aegean Sea
Explore