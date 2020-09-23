Mexican gym turns to selling food to keep business afloat | Money Talks

To Mexico now, where the country is facing its worst recession in nearly a century due to the pandemic. Among the many victims are gyms and sports centres. Around a third of them have been forced to close down. As Motheo Khoaripe reports, one in Mexico City has come up with a new recipe to survive. #MexicoEconomy #Gyms #Coronavirus