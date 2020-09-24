ARAB-ISRAELI DEAL: Why now?

The diplomatic deal between two Gulf Arab states and Israel is at the very least something new in a Middle East that appears perpetually locked in a cycle of violence and recrimination. But what made Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates want to be friends with an old enemy - and who might follow? This is RT Guests: James Watt Former British Diplomat Giorgio Cafiero CEO of Gulf State Analytics Ian Black Visiting Senior Fellow at London School of Economics Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.