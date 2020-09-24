HOMELESSNESS: Has COVID-19 changed anything?

Maybe, just maybe, the global pandemic has provided a silver lining for one of society's most vulnerable groups - the homeless. In many countries, emergency shelters have been set up and extra housing provided. The number of people living on the streets has fallen. But how to keep the momentum going? Guests: Amy Varle Former Homeless Person David Ireland Chief Executive of World Habitat Lydia Stazen Executive Director of Institute of Global Homelessness Nan Roman President of the National Alliance to End Homelessness