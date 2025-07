Cinema of the 1920s

The 1920s was a defining moment in movie history. It produced some of the most enduring classics ever recorded on films, such as Metropolis, Man with A Movie Camera and Nosferatu. A recent BBC article asks the question whether or not that decade was the greatest in cinema. So today, we turn the dial back 100 years ago to find the answer. Lucy Fischer, Professor Emerita of Film Studies 02:52 #Cinema #1920s #Movies