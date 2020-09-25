Art Basel Online | Cinema of the 1920s | The 1921 Avant-Garde

On this episode of Showcase; Art Basel Goes Online 00:38 Georgina Adam, Editor at Large at The Art Newspaper 01:23 The 1921 Avant-Garde 06:45 'My Russia Will Love Me Too' Exhibition 09:49 Cinema of the 1920s 12:32 Lucy Fischer, Professor Emerita of Film Studies 15:49 Lydian-era Artifact Returns to Turkey 23:55 #Cinema #ArtBasel #MarkChagall