WORLD
1 MIN READ
Julian Betton talks to NEXUS after $11m award. shot 9 times... survivor!
In 2015, police turned up Julian Betton's house in South Carolina with a so-called 'knock and announce' arrest warrant after they recorded him selling marijuana to a confidential informant. The problem is they didn’t knock, and they didn’t announce who they were. Not realising they were police, Mr Betton went for his gun to defend himself, but before he could fire, police shot at him 29 times and at least nine bullets entered his body. He spent 6 weeks in an induced-coma, and when he came round, he was partially paralysed. Mr Betton took the Myrtle Beach police department to court - and thanks to a 10 second surveillance video he was able to prove the police had breached the terms of their warrant and was recently awarded more than $11 million in compensation.
Julian Betton talks to NEXUS after $11m award. shot 9 times... survivor!
September 24, 2020
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us