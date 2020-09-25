Demand for motorcycles surges in the US amid lockdown | Money Talks

The coronavirus outbreak forced some motorcycle dealerships to close and suspend production, but in recent months sales have been booming as lockdown measures have been eased and the weather has warmed up. But will this help rev the industry's engine for the long-term? Jade Barker goes to New Jersey to take a look. #Hobbies #coronaviruslockdown #Motorcycles