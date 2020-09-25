Turkish streetwear brand launches collection with Coca-Cola | Money Talks

It's all about Les Benjamins in this story. The Turkish fashion house is making a name for itself on global catwalks and this week partnered with the world's largest beverage company on its latest collection. We were joined by the founder and creative director of Les Benjamins, Bunyamin Aydin. #StreetWear #CocaCola #LesBenjamins