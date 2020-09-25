September 25, 2020
Is Trump laying the groundwork for a potential legal challenge if he loses 2020 election?
Associate Professor of Political Science at Rutgers University Nikol Alexander-Floyd discusses US President Donald Trump saying he will not commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November election and whether he is laying the groundwork for a potential legal challenge. #PresidentDonaldTrump #USNovemberelection #riggedelection
