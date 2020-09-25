September 25, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nancy Pelosi criticises Trump’s refusal to promise peaceful transfer of power
US House of Representative speaker Nancy Pelosi has critisised Trump’s remarks on mail ballots being fraudulent and assured Americans that the November election result will be accepted. Professor of the Political Science Department at Howard University Clarence Lusane explains. #NancyPelosi #DonaldTrump #riggedandfraudulent
