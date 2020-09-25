WORLD
Turkey’s communications director: Diplomacy and democracy is needed across the region
Turkey's Directorate of Communications organised "International Conference on Eastern Mediterranean" virtually to put forth Turkey's vision of "equity and cooperation" in the Mediterranean. The keynote speech was delivered by the director of communications, Fahrettin Altun. Turkey-Greece Mediterranean Dispute 👉 http://trt.world/17m8 #Turkey #Mediterranean #BlueHomeland
September 25, 2020
