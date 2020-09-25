WORLD
1 MIN READ
​Turkish President Says UN Failed Once Again
​Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the United Nations has failed to respond adequately to the coronavirus pandemic, and also singled out the international body's inability to end conflicts and help those fleeing oppression. We discuss what reforms should be carried out and where the international body, which marks a gloomy 75th birthday this month, has come up short. ​Guests: Talha Kose Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University Marco Carnelos Former Italian Ambassador
​Turkish President Says UN Failed Once Again
September 25, 2020
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us