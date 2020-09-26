The Cost of an Arms Race in the Gulf | Bigger Than Five

The so-called Abraham Accords, which were described by the US President as a “significant step towards building a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous Middle East”, reinforce the anti-Iran axis in the Gulf region. They also pave the way for the #UAE to purchase F-35 stealth fighter jets, drones and other advanced weaponry from the United States. While #Israel already flies 20 F-35s, the UAE would be the first Arab country to receive the American-made fighter jets. Some Israeli intelligence officials have voiced their concerns about the US commitment, enshrined in a 2008 law, to ensure that Israel maintains a “qualitative military edge” in the #MiddleEast. Others warn that it will spark a regional arms race. So what would the US move to supply more sophisticated weapons to Gulf states mean for the stability of the wider region? One country that knows far too well the devastating impact of these weapons on its civilian population is Yemen, where the world’s largest arms importer, Saudi Arabia, has been leading a bombing campaign since 2015. The International Rescue Committee calls it the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. We went to Sanaa, the largest city in Yemen, and spoke with one man who lost his four children in a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Al-Raqqas, last year during the month of Ramadan. Watch other episodes of ‘Bigger Than Five’ 👉 http://trt.world/13qv