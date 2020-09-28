Breonna Taylor’s family lawyer calls grand jury decision a ‘sham’

Carole Boyce-Davies, professor of Africana Studies and English at Cornell University, discusses comments by Breonna Taylor’s family lawyer Ben Crump, in which he blasted the Kentucky grand jury that decided not to charge any officers in her killing, calling it a “sham proceeding that did nothing to give Breonna Taylor a voice.” #BreonnaTaylor #BenCrump #Sham