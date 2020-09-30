Leaving no one behind | Coronavirus fight in Turkey

Thanks to the effective treatment methods and successful healthcare system of Turkey, the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country remained remarkably low compared to many European countries and the US. Indeed, the fight against Covid-19 has been the most important agenda item of Turkey since the beginning of the outbreak, having as a result low mortality rate, thus, bringing Turkey in one of the best positions in the world ranking with one of the highest recovery rates. After interviewing doctors in the front line against the pandemic, key characters from WHO and World Bank, Leaving No One Behind gives light to the main factors underlying the success of Turkey´s struggle against the pandemic, the ways Turkey is managing the process during this period, as well as the contribution of the country to the global fight against the coronavirus.