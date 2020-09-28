BIZTECH
US publication alleges tax avoidance by President Trump | Money Tallks
US President Donald Trump paid no federal income tax in 10 of the past 15 years, despite generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. That's according to an investigation by the New York Times. The damning report comes as the US presidential election race heats-up ... And while Trump has dismissed the findings, they could hurt him at the ballot box. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, we were joined by Jeffrey Tucker from Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. And Kathryn Solon is a Democratic Party leader and member of Democrats Abroad. She joined us from Scottsdale, Arizona. #DonaldTrump #Tax #ElectionRace
September 28, 2020
