Turkish construction sector bounces back after pandemic dip | Money Talks

'The worst is over'. That's according to the Turkish government. It says all leading indicators show the economy is on course for recovery. One such indicator is the construction industry. The sector took a major hit in the second quarter. But as Sibel Karkus reports, credit stimulus, as well as Turkey's strategic location, have turned the pandemic into an opportunity for the industry. #Turkey #ConstructionSector #Pandemic