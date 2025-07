Saudi-led bloc ‘wanted to occupy Qatar’ – Qatari defence minister

Qatar’s defence minister says Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt wanted to occupy Qatar after imposing the 2017 blockade. He says there’s evidence to confirm it. UAE-Israel Deal 👉 http://trt.world/1q52 The War in Syria - Updates 👉 http://trt.world/1qw7 #Qatar #SaudiBloc #blockade