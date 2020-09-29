INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT: Will US Sanctions do lasting harm?

When you are being investigated for alleged war crimes, put shackles on those looking into the supposed wrongdoing. That's what the United States has done by imposing sanctions on two senior officials at the International Criminal. The question is what, if anything, does the US have to hide? Steve Groves Former Special Assistant to President Trump Jennifer Trahan Professor of International Law and Human Rights Elizabeth Evenson Associate Director at Human Rights Watch